In Focus Vision 3 priced at Rs 6,999: Top 6 things to know about this bezel-less, Dualfie boasting smartphone

If you are looking for a smartphone with good features at low expense, then here is one that you can check out – it may just fit your needs. US based technology company InFocus has launched a new affordable device in India, namely, Vision 3. What’s interesting is its bezel-less (edge-to-edge) display and a camera feature known as ‘Dualfie’ for the photography ehusiasts and all this under the price point of Rs 6,999, makes its a perfect buy. Here are the 5 things you must know about this smartphone:

What’s icing on the cake is its 5.7 inch “full vision” HD+ display with an aspect ration of 18:9, inline with the current mode. With an impressive look, brilliant and bezel-less display, this is the phone one should fork out some money for. That it is affordable, adds to the plus points

The smartphone has a dual camera set up with 13 MP auto-zooming (AZ) lens and 5MP 120-degree wide-angle lens at the rear. One will also find different pre loaded features while using the camera like beauty mode, pro, panorama, which are already available and need not to be downloaded.

The front camera with 8MP power is best to click decent pictures in both light and low-light conditions. Another feather on the cap is its display, which is bright and perhaps readable under direct sunlight. Indeed great!

The device supports 4000mAh battery, which is indeed commendable as it means that the battery can last long for more than a day even when you are playing games and using 4G connectivity.

One will also find a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone, inline with the style of new Anroid phones. The phone has also got enough storage space which can be further expanded. The space of 16 GB storage can be expanded to 64GB via a hybrid MicroSD card slot.

The device is powered by 1.3GHz MTK 6737H processor paired with 2GB RAM. The phone runs the company’s custom Smile UX User Interface UI) based on Android 7.0 Nougat Operating System (OS).

However, a single speaker at the rear and 2GB RAM will create a bit of a concern as one will notice a significant lag while downloading and playing games.