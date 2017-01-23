Idea offers 15GB data on Flipkart for the price of 1GB; find out what the offer is about

This move by Idea is in continuation with the tariff wars, ever since Reliance Jio has disrupted the Indian telecom market with its free data and free calling offers. (Source: IE)

Network provider, Idea Cellular has said that it has partnered with the e-commerce platform Flipkart to bring special offers for consumers. This move by Idea is in continuation with the tariff wars, ever since Reliance Jio has disrupted the Indian telecom market with its free data and free calling offers. In the new offer by Idea, it will offer 15GB data at the at the price rate of 1GB for its customers. But there is a catch. In order to avail this offer, users will have to buy a 4G supported smartphone from Flipkart. Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular, said in a statement: “Idea aims to get more and more customers to join the digital bandwagon and experience Idea’s 4G mobile broadband services across the country.”

According to Idea, the new offer will be available through March 31. In another offering, the users will be able to get a discount of 70 percent, if they buy accessories like the 10,000 mAH power bank. Sashi Shankar added, “By way of this association, we are looking at enabling a billion Indians easy access to latest technology bundled with great data offers.” Talking about the future of telecom, Ajay Yadav, Head, Mobiles, Flipkart, said, “As more and more Indians are upgrading to 4G enabled smartphones, mobile data consumption is expected to rise significantly in the years to come.”

Meanwhile, as a challenge to Reliance Jio, fresh speculations started pouring in about a possible Idea-Vodafone merger, as Bharti Airtel founder and chairman Sunil Mittal had said that, “Don’t rule out the possibility of Vodafone-Idea merger. And it will be a big move for the market and telecom industry.” He also said that 2016 was concerned was generally a tough year for the telecom industry. In an interview with CNBC-TV 18 during World Economic Forum Summit 2017 in Davos, he said, “Prolonged pricing disruption by the players could make things tougher for the telecom sector.”

Mittal had added, “Jio is a big player that has entered in the industry and smaller players are looking to exit over the last few months. The Indian telecom industry could finally come down to four players.”