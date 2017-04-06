Idea counters Reliance Jio with ‘Data Jackpot’ offer: 10GB internet for Rs 100

Idea Data Jackpot: This offer has one month’s validity and is available only for Idea’s postpaid subscribers. (Source: Reuters)

Idea Cellular has rolled out a new promotional offer for its customers. Under the new offer called ‘Data Jackpot’, users will get 10 GB of data for Rs 100. This offer has one month’s validity and is available only for Idea’s postpaid subscribers. In total, the Data Jackpot is valid for 3 months only, which means 30GB for Rs 300. This appears to be Idea Cellular’s way to saving itself from Reliance Jio’s aggressive offers. However, the individual customers of Idea will get the offer, and they can access it through the MyIdea application. Meanwhile, users who opt for this offer will get at least 1GB to a jackpot of 10 GB data per month, for initial three months. Additionally, the offers will continue for customers who avail this offer. The network provider will continue to provide 1GB data at Rs 100 per month, even after the three months.

The Data Jackpot offer will be available through the subscription for a limited period till April 21. If you are subscribed to the offer, you will get informed about the total benefits in a message sent after it is activated. Idea said: “The free data benefit will be applicable only on available Idea network as per following: Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra & Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh East, Uttar Pradesh West, Jammu & Kashmir – 4G/3G/2G | Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Mumbai, North East, Orissa, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal – 4G/2G | Delhi, Kolkata – 3G/2G”

If you are an Idea postpaid subscriber, you can avail the ‘Data Jackpot’ offer at Rs100 on top of their existing data pack as well. The data pack will remain active for a minimum period of 90 days. If you deactivate the 1GB pack even before the 90 day period is complete, then only the 1GB benefit component will get discontinued. However, the remaining data will still continue up to 90 days with Rs 100 per month charge, according to Idea Cellular.