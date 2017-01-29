  4. iBall CompBook i360, convertible laptop now available in India at Rs 12,999

BEST IT World, the maker of iBall products, has launched its iBall CompBook i360, a convertible laptop with 360-degree rotatable display, in India.

By: | New Delhi | Published: January 29, 2017 4:32 AM
BEST IT World, the maker of iBall products, has launched its iBall CompBook i360, a convertible laptop with 360-degree rotatable display, in India. The laptop’s robust double spindle 360-degree technology (RDS3T) enables it to work in four modes: laptop, tablet, ‘stand’ and ‘tent’. The CompBook i360 sports an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen display with support for multi-touch. It is powered by a 1.84-GHz Intel quad-core processor coupled with 2 GB of RAM. It comes with an internal storage of 32 GB, which is expandable up to 64 GB via a microSD card. The laptop houses a 10,000-mAh battery, which gives usage time and video playback of up to 7 hours.

Available in soft gold colour, the CompBook i360 is powered by Windows 10 and is priced at Rs 12,999.

