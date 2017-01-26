iBall CompBook i360: At Rs 12,999, gadget is more than just a laptop

Overall, this laptop outclasses nearly every other laptop in the market in this price range.

Inspired by the decent uptake of CompBook Flip-X5 laptop which was launched in October last year, Mumbai-based Best IT World, the makers of iBall products, has come up with iBall CompBook i360 convertible laptop with 360-degree rotatable display. Available in vogue soft gold colour, the new iBall CompBook i360 is powered by Windows 10 and costs Rs 12,999.

The laptop is a decent mix of software, hardware and display quality but the “robust double spindle 360-degree technology” (RDS3T) which enables it to convert into four modes: laptop, tablet, stand mode and tent mode, is something that makes it stand apart from any other laptop in this price range. We used this convertible laptop for over a week and found it to be a decent performing multi-mode machine that may find greater traction among students, small-businesses, and first time users.

On the front, the CompBook i360 sports an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen display with support for multi-touch. The display is sharp, vivid and accurate but the screen is glossy and reflective. Despite some shortcomings, the colourful display offers a good visual experience.

Under the hood, the laptop is powered by a 1.84 GHz Intel quad-core processor coupled with 2 GB of RAM. It comes with an internal storage of 32 GB, which is expandable upto 64 GB via microSD card. From browsing the web to accessing word files to playing some graphic intensive games, the laptop handled all these without any hiccups during the review period. The limitation on the storage part could be a challenge for many users but that can be addressed with the help of a third-party cloud storage solution.

You May Also Want To Watch:

The CompBook i360 has a regular keyboard that offers decent layout and clicks. The click-able area provides plenty of room to navigate and perform task easily. The laptop houses a 10,000 mAh battery that, as per the company’s claims, gives an average usage time of up to 7 hours, and video playback time of up to 7 hours. We checked both these functionalities and found that with the normal usage, the battery lasts 4-6 hours.

On the connectivity front, this laptop comes with all required ports and connectivity options. It has both VGA and mini HDMI on the left side to project the media on another screen or television and a 3.5 mm microphone jack on right side for both audio input and output. There are also two USB 2.0 ports—one on the left side and other on the right for accessing data cards. However, you cannot play CD/DVD as no writer is attached to the notebook. The laptop also packs a front camera for video-chatting, dual-speakers, and a 3.5 mm jack.

The company has tried to pack decent specs under the budget. The iBall CompBook i360 offers good display, decent processor, sleek and elegant body. Overall, this laptop outclasses nearly every other laptop in the market in this price range.

Estimated street price: Rs 12,999