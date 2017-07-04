I draw passion from challenging environments, says Kulmeet Bawa, MD, South Asia, Adobe

Kulmeet Bawa, MD, South Asia, Adobe.

The job

I believe that the single most important factor behind doing great at work, is having a true passion for what you do. From my days at the Indian Army to my corporate avatar, I have always drawn passion from working in energetic and challenging team environments. This, along with the infectious creative mindset that is ingrained in Adobe’s DNA is what makes me love my job and inspires me to challenge the status quo. The only thing I don’t like at times is not having enough hours in a day — so much to do in such little time!

The Weekdays

An early start to the day is crucial as I dedicate my mornings to spending quiet time with myself and gearing up for the day ahead. My typical weekday is a combination of team meetings, customer engagements, business planning and review discussions. My evenings are often spent catching up with friends from the industry.

The Weekend

Weekends are all about enjoying with my friends and family. I ensure some me-time by reading books, watching movies and playing golf on Sundays.

The Toys

My life revolves around my three precious screens — mobile, tablet and laptop.

The logos

I prefer Montblanc’s accessories and Diesel for denim jeans.

— As told to Ananya Saha