Hyve Pryme: First certified pure Android Deca-core smartphone stands out

Working on this well-established formula is a little known device maker called Hyve Mobility, which is creating ripples in the market place.

Talk to some of the homegrown handset makers on the reasons for their success in the Indian smartphone market and they are quick to point out their winning formula: Bundling the offerings as per the customer’s usage. Similar to the devices from multinational brands, phones from domestic firms also need to be technologically superior as well as be stylish and beautiful, they point out.

Working on this well-established formula is a little known device maker called Hyve Mobility, which is creating ripples in the market place. Recently, this New Delhi-based firm debuted its new flagship smartphone called Pryme in collaboration with MediaTek. Pryme retails for Rs 17,999 and is available on Amazon. The new device is said to be the first certified pure Android Deca-core smartphone; it is Hyve Mobility’s third smartphone in under six months.

Pryme is powered by MediaTek’s Helio X20 SoC, and offers a long battery life, front flash, all metal unibody design, certified pure Android and two-year warranty with damage protection. Also, the brand is bringing patented technologies to the customer like Touch2Call which have been developed in India by Hyve’s in-house team. Touch2Call fingerprint dialling enables quick and easy one touch dialling for favourite numbers. Will it be able to take on offerings from Micromax, Lava or Karbonn? Let us check out some of its key features and performance.

Out of the box, this mid-ranger (Pryme) comes with a gorgeous all metal unibody in champagne colour. It is 8.5 mm thin, with a vibrant 5.7-inch IPD capacitive display with Full HD resolution and 2.5D arc glass.

Probing the innards, we find Pryme is powered by a 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio X20 system on chip (SoC); this is said to be the world’s first mobile processor with Tri-Cluster CPU architecture and ten processing cores (Deca-core) that delivers improved battery performance by up to 30%. Pryme also comes enabled with some additional features, available on MediaTek Helio X20, like ClearMotion for smoother video playback, BluLight Defender for reduced eye strain, Miravision for an enhanced display experience, and Dynamic contrast for on-the-fly video enhancements.

Pryme’s new camera includes a 13 MP f/2 rear camera with dual flash, HDR photography for more brighter and detailed pictures. It also boasts of an 8 MP front camera with front flash for good selfies in low light. Its 3500mAh battery delivers almost two days of moderate use.

During the review period, Pryme came across as a pretty nifty device. It packs a powerful punch with its Deca-core processor. So you can enjoy movies or play games seamlessly on the big screen. The best part of Pryme is its speed. It is amazingly fast, and the hardware ensures that switching between apps is swift and smooth. The call speaker has a nice warm tone and the user interface is smooth and easy to catch on.

Overall, Pryme is an alluring mid-range Android phone with a good set of features and all-round performance.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 154.8 x 79.9 x 8.35 mm (H x W x T)

Display: 5.7-inch IPD capacitive display

Processor: MediaTek Helio X20

Operating system: Certified Pure Android 6.0

Memory & storage: 4 GB RAM, 32 GB storage expandable to 200 GB

Camera: 13 MP (rear), 8 MP front camera

Battery: 3500mAh battery

Estimated street price: Rs 17,999