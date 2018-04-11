Huge offer from Airtel! Whopping 56 GB of 4G data, unlimited calls for 28 days at Rs 249

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has come up with a new plan that is all set to bring a major storm in the market.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has come up with a new plan that is all set to bring a major storm in the market. Airtel has launched a new prepaid pack for Rs 249 that offers a lot for the consumer. This new pack is in place to take on the likes of Reliance Jio and Vodafone. With Airtel’s Rs 249 prepaid pack, you get a whopping 56 GB of internet data with a validity of 28 days. This mounts up to 2 GB of internet data for every day. Earlier, Airtel used to offer 2.5 GB of internet data every day for Rs 349. However, the telecom major has rehashed that plan as well.

Along with the Rs 249 prepaid pack from Airtel, you will also get unlimited local/STD/roaming calls. You also get unlimited SMSes with a daily cap of 100 SMS per day. With the introduction of the new pack, Airtel has also revamped the Rs 349 prepaid pack as well. Now, along with the added benefits of calling and SMS, users will be getting a whopping 3GB of 4G internet data every day for 28 days. Earlier, a user would get 2.5 GB of internet data. Meanwhile, Jio with its Rs 349 plan offers 105GB of internet data for 70 days.

In contrast to Airtel’s new Rs 249 prepaid pack, Reliance Jio has already gone all guns blazing with its Rs 299 prepaid pack. The Mukesh Ambani-owned company offers 84GB of 4G data for 28 days. In comparison, Jio under its Rs 349 plan offers a total data of 105GB for a validity period of 70 days.

With such a major new plan on offer from Airtel, it will not be a surprise if Reliance Jio makes changes in their prepaid plan as well.