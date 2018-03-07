Huge discount on Samsung Galaxy A8+ on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A8+ packs a 16MP primary camera on the rear, and on the front, it gets a dual camera set up with 16+8MP sensors.

Samsung recently launched their next flagship, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in India. While the price point of these smartphones may ask you to dig too much in the pockets, there are other options from the tech giant that offer decent specification smartphones with a relatively lower price point. And Samsung Galaxy A8+ is just the device for you.

On e-commerce giant Amazon India, the Samsung Galaxy A8+ is priced at Rs 28,990. That means the smartphone gets an immediate price cut of Rs 12910 or a mammoth 31 per cent! The original price of the smartphone from Samsung was Rs 41900. What is more lucrative is that an additional Rs 16257 can be stricken off from the final amount you pay if you buy the smartphone with the exchange offer! That means you can pay as little as Rs 12733 for the Samsung Galaxy A8+. With this price cut, Samsung Galaxy A8+ has come well below the price point of OnePlus 5T. The specification it packs can give competition to the flagship from OnePlus.

As far as the specification of the Samsung Galaxy A8+ packs a 16MP primary camera on the rear, and on the front, it gets a dual camera set up with 16+8MP sensors. On the front, Samsung Galaxy A8+ gets a 6-inch Super AMOLED screen with 2220 x 1080 resolution display. Out of the box, Samsung Galaxy A8+ gets Android 7.0 Nougat OS. Under the hood, it gets 2.2GHz + 1.6GHz Exynos 7885 octa-core processor which is paired up with a 6GB RAM and internally, it gets 64GB storage memory. However, you can expand the storage with a MicroSD card up to 256GB. On the battery front, the Samsung Galaxy A8+ can depend on a 3500mAH lithium-ion battery which claims to give a talk-time of 23 hours.

When compared with OnePlus 5T, the Samsung Galaxy A8+ feels like a good deal as the former smartphone is listed at Rs 32999. OnePlus 5T gets a dual 20MP+16MP rear camera and a 6.01-inch FHD Full Optic AMOLED 18:9 display screen on the front.