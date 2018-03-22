Huawei smartphone with massive 512GB storage listed on certification site, likely to be P20 Pro

Huawei smartphone with a model number NEO-AL00 ran through the TENAA certification website in China. (Source: Reuters)

Huawei’s next-generation smartphone trio – P20, P20 Pro, and P20 Lite are scheduled to make a debut on March 27. While the Huawei P20 Lite has already been launched in China with another name – Huawei Nova 3e, the two other variants are set to launch next week. A new report now claims that Huawei is planning to launch a massive 512GB storage variant – however it is not clear which model will have this variant. It could even be a different model that has not popped up yet.

The Huawei smartphone with a model number NEO-AL00 ran through the TENAA certification website in China where the 512GB model was spotted. The same model is also likely to pack 6GB of RAM under the hood. However, Huawei does not manufacture its own storage chips as of now. This hints at two things – either Huawei has plans to announce that it is now stepping into storage chip production or it is getting them supplied from Samsung as the South-Korean giant last year announced to mass-produce 512GB memory chips.

The Huawei P20 is also reported to come with triple cameras. The teasers released by the company also suggest that one of the three models will come with three cameras on the rear. In line with these reports, Evan Blass has earlier shared the image renders of the three smartphones along with the specifications. According to him, the Huawei P20 will just have dual cameras, while the P20 Lite that has already launched with a different name doesn’t seemingly carry the triple camera – which leaves us with the top model Huawei P20 Pro.

Several other reports have also corroborated the same speculation where Huawei P20 Pro is said to sport a three-camera setup with a 40-megapixel sensor. In addition, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6-inch OLED display with full-HD+ display with 1080×2240 pixels resolution. The handset is also likely to sport the notch at the top, joining ranks with the other Android phones that have already adopted the iPhone X-esque design.