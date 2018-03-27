Huawei P20 Pro, P20 launched; here is reason why tech giant named it Pro, NOT Plus

Huawei P20 Pro has three camera setup. (Screengrab).

Huawei on Tuesday unveiled its P20 series. The Chinese smartphone giant launched its flagship smartphone P20 Pro along with P20. The reason behind keeping the name of their flagship smartphone as P20 Pro instead of P20 Plus is that the company is using professional camera technology, said Richard Yu, CEO. The P20 Pro smartphone has been launched in four colour variants which are Graphite Black, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold and Twilight. The Huawei P20 Pro also gets IP67 Water and Dust resistance.

Talking about the camera the P20 Pro gets a triple rear-camera system and comes with 3X optical zoom, 5X hybrid zoom and 10X digital zoom. Users can enjoy 4-in-1 hybrid focus system, 4D predictive focus (with motion prediction), Zero shutter lag with intelligent motion detection, ultra snapshot from 0.3 sec sleep to camera wake. The camera comes with Leica colour system.

P20 Pro features a 24 MP selfie camera with all new Leica dual camera setup. The smartphone has 3D Portrait Lighting which is similar to the mode on the iPhone X. The flagship smartphone sports a large 6.1-inch + OLED display running at a resolution of 2240×1080 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The screen has an iPhone X-like notch on the top as well.

Under the hood is a Kirin 970 octa-core SoC. The AI-based chipset also has a neural processing unit (NPU) that can do things like object recognition, and automatic screen recognition when clicking photos. The chipset is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

The Huawei P20 Pro is equipped with 960 FPS Super Slow Motion, so users can make magical moments last longer and longer and longer. Unlike other smartphones, P20 Pro has AI Image Stabilization. P20 Pro brings Google Messages to a smartphone for the first time and Google has also enabled specialised voice commands for the camera. Google will support ARCore in China and will be distributed via the Huawei App Store in China.

Also, P20 Pro has larger image sensors in comparison to other flagships. Under the hood, P20 Pro is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and includes SuperCharge for faster and safer charging. The Huawei P20 Pro also boasts of a whopping ISO sensitivity of 102400.