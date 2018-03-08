Huawei P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite: Everything you need to know about the next flagship

Huawei P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite, the three rumoured smartphones from the tech giant have done the rounds on the internet for sometime now.

Huawei P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite, the three rumoured smartphones from the tech giant have done the rounds on the internet for sometime now. At an event which is slated for March 27, Huawei is all set to launch these smartphones. Now, latest renders, leaks and listing on Chinese certification site TENAA have shed some light on the upcoming smartphones from Huawei. Supporting the rumour mill was the renowned tipster Evan Blass. On Thursday, Blass tweeted multiple posts about the next offering from Huawei and listed out a major leak.

All the three devices from Huawei will have a similar notch on the top of the display screen just like it was seen on Apple iPhone X. It is not just the notch, the camera placement is also very identical to iPhone X. So far, according to the tweets by Blass, two noticeable colours can be seen – Black and Blue. However, there are more options as well such as Platinum Gold and Cherry colour variants.

Earlier, in a different leak, Huawei P20 Lite was seen listed on Chinese certification website TENAA. What was interesting is that the smartphone was listed on two occasions – hinting at two different models. ANE-TL00 and ANE-AL00 were listed on the website and hinted a lot about the specification about the smartphone.

Huawei P20, P20 Lite, and P20 Pro (top to bottom) pic.twitter.com/FK8iyxyQND — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 7, 2018

The leaks show a 5.84-inch screen with full-HD+ display. On the camera front, this one packs a 16 MP sensor paired with a 2MP sensor. On the front of the device, a 24MP lens can be seen for selfies.

As per the listing on TENAA, the Huawei P20 Lite is likely to get a 2.4GHz processor. It may get a 4GB RAM coupled up with 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The device may run on Android 8.0 Oreo from the first boot. The device will get the usual connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wifi and more. On the contrary to smartphone makers omitting this feature, a 3.5mm headphone jack will make an appearance on this one. On the list of sensors, the Huawei P20 Lite will get a gravity sensor, fingerprint sensor, light sensor, and distance sensor.