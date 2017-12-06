Huawei launches Honor 7X, to sell via Amazon in India

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei launched its latest Honor 7X series today and has pegged the entry version of the model at Rs 12,999 for Indian customers. (Image: Reuters)

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei launched its latest Honor 7X series today and has pegged the entry version of the model at Rs 12,999 for Indian customers. The new phone boasts of a full view, 5.93 inch screen and will be available in India from tomorrow under an exclusive arrangement with e-commerce major Amazon. Honor President George Zhao, while launching the sleek gadget at the Mermaid theatre here last evening, said his company’s aim is to become the favourite brand for the young and “those who are young at heart”, when it comes to smartphones. “It is an unrivalled product in unbelievable value,” he said. Zhao also announced the launch of its artificial intelligence (AI)-based smartphone Honor View 10 that will be made available in the markets next month. While the 32 GB Honor 7X is priced at Rs 12,999, the 64 GB is pegged at Rs 15,999. The phone series has a dual-lens 16MP+ 2MP rear camera with large aperture the company statement said, adding that its Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) ensures DSLR-level photo quality and shooting experience.

The phone is powered by a 3,340 mAh battery and it combined with a octa-core Kirin 659 and graphics processing unit (GPU). Zhao told PTI on the sidelines of the event that this Huawei product is the best and most effective for Indian customers who are looking at more features at good price when it comes to choosing a smartphone. He said Honor will also have two new technologies — to enhance facial information capture with the help of video analytics and music entertainment that excite and inspire the young generation.

The AI-based Honor View 10 series will be able to sense who is using the phone, translate messages as per preference of the owner and also allow simultaneous surfing and calling over the 4G network. The 64 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM powered AI phone has been priced at Euro 499, Zhao said and it will be launched across the globe on January 8. Its price in India will soon be notified, the company said. Huawei claims to have almost doubled shipments of Honor smartphones in India this year as compared to 2016. It sells the Honor smartphones online and plans to further ramp up its manufacturing facility in India.