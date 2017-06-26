Huawei Honor 8 Lite priced at Rs 17,999 combines style and substance

The smartphone stands out for its good looks and decent performance. (Image: Facebook)

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor launched the ‘Lite’ version of Honor 8 in India last month. It was first launched in Finland in February; although that variant had 3GB of RAM, in India it comes with 4GB of RAM instead. The highlight of Honor 8 Lite is its glass and metal design. It is priced at Rs 17,999 and comes in two colours—Black and Blue. We got the Black colour unit, and here’s our review. The lighter version of Honor 8 boasts of the same good looks as the Honor 8, except it has one camera at the back. The highlight of the Honor 8 was its dual-rear 12-megapixel camera setup, but the Honor 8 Lite packs a single 12-megapixel camera with single LED flash and f/2.2 aperture.

The front camera is the same 8-megapixel selfie camera with a 77-degree wide-angle lens. The handset is backed by a 3000mAh battery but doesn’t support fast charging. It ships with a 5V/1A charger. The Honor 8 Lite runs Android 7.0 Nougat with company’s latest Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.0 out-of-the-box. Honor 8 Lite is a gorgeous looking smartphone just like the Honor 8. Both front and back use toughened 2.5D glass for protection. The display colours appear slightly oversaturated, but the brightness levels are good for all kind of lighting. The viewing angles and display visibility were excellent for indoors, although it is a bit reflective for outdoor bright sunlight condition.

While the glass-design of Honor 8 Lite is its major highlight, it makes the phone very slippery and prone to fingerprints/ smudges. In our review time, we found out that the back glass of Honor 8 Lite gets scratched rather more easily than the front glass, so you’ll definitely need a protective case.

The processor, which is octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, is from Huawei. Users will be able to expand the storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). It features dual hybrid (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM/ microSD) slot. Both slots can accommodate 4G SIM cards, or one SIM in slot 1 and microSD card in slot 2.

The Honor 8 Lite packs the same processor as its mid-range Honor 6X. The octa-core Kirin 655 processor from Huawei isn’t as powerful as one would look for a slightly premium priced smartphone like the Honor 8 Lite. The phone works smooth for usual multi-tasking, which means multiple apps running in the background won’t affect the performance. But when it comes to heavy duty tasks or heavy graphic rendering related work, this phone clearly lags. Honor 8 Lite’s battery backup time could have been a little better and charging should have been faster, given the price this phone commands. The handset features a 3000mAh battery, and in our review time, the 3000mAh battery took about 2 hours 45 minutes to charge fully.

The Honor 8 Lite gets some major things right. Honor has improved upon its ugly UI and the phone ships with latest Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.0 skinned on top. The two cameras are also quite decent. Having said that, the phone’s performance could have been a little better. The octa-core Kirin 655 processor is same as it comes in Honor 6X. It surely won’t trouble in multi-tasking, but might not do justice to heavy duty tasks.