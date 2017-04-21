HTC to unveil ‘squeezable’ smartphone on May 16

“The device is rumoured fo sport ‘Edge Sense’ technology that lets users control many features with gestures that users will perform on the device’s metal frame,” GSMArena.com reported on Friday. (Reuters)

Taiwanese consumer electronics company HTC has announced that its next flagship squeezable smartphone called ‘HTC U’ will be officially unveiled on May 16. The company has also tweeted on its official Twitter account that reads “Squeeze for the Brilliant U. 05.16.2017 http://www.htc.com/launch.”

‘HTC U’ is expected to come with 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 display, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 12MP rear and 16MP front-facing cameras and Android Nougat 7.1.