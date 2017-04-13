HTC One X10 Poster Leaked; smartphone likely to have stylish design, large battery capacity

The phone may be launched soon. (Photo Credit: Evan Blass/ Twitter)

It seems that the wait for the launch of HTC One X10, is is going to be held soon. Well, this because the poster of the smartphone has been leaked, a report by gadgets.ndtv.com has said. As per the poster, which was leaked by tipster Evan Blass, the phone is likely to have a stylish design as well as large battery capacity.

Recently HTC had also launched HTC U Play. The mobile features a 5.2-inch full HD super LCD display with 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution . The smartphone, which comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, is powered by 64-bit octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor. The smartphone also runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with HTC Sense.

The smartphone features 6MP rear camera with with 1 µm pixels,Auto-focus, BSI sensor, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF), f/2.0 aperture and Dual-tone LED flash. The rear camera records Full HD 1080p video recording at 30 fps. Other features include Selfie timer, Face detection, Pro mode with manual control and 12 bit RAW format support, Panorama mode, Auto-HDR, Continuous shooting, Continuous shooting up to 4 fps, Zoe Capture and Hyperlapse. The front camera is 16 MP with with UltraPixel mode, 1 µm pixels, Fixed-focus, BSI sensor and f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone also has a non-removable Li-Ion 2500 mAh battery. Sensors on the HTC U Play include: Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Compass sensor, Gyro sensor, Motion G-sensor, Magnetic sensor and Fingerprint sensor. Earlier this year, the company had announced its ‘U’ series with two new smartphones – HTC U Play and U Ultra. The smartphones have a liquid surface and curved glass body. HTC U Ultra consist if a dual display – a 5.7-inch Quad HD main display and 2-inch secondary screen.