HTC 10 starts receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update. Here’s how to get it

The official rollout of Android 8.0 Oreo has begun for the HTC 10 incrementally

HTC 10, the company’s 2016 flagship smartphone, has now started receiving Android 8.0 Oreo via OTA update. As per a report, the official rollout of Android 8.0 Oreo has begun for the HTC 10 incrementally, however, those who don’t want to wait for the update to reach their devices can download the RUU instead. Separately, the HTC U11 is now receiving the December Android Security patch as an OTA update, which is available as an RUU as well.

According to Android Police, the HTC 10 Android 8.0 Oreo update revises the software version to 3.16.617.2 and brings a bunch of improvements and features such as picture-in-picture (PIP) support, Autofill, notification dots, and Instant Apps among others. While there is no information regarding the size of the OTA update, early enthusiasts can download the RUU that’s 1.8GB in size. Installing the RUU separately will wipe the data off your HTC 10 device, so backing up the data beforehand is advised.

As we said, the HTC U11 has also received an update in the meantime. The update version 2.42.617.1 brings the December Android Security update to the devices. There’s an RUU available for this device as well. Users can download the RUU that’s about 1.9GB in size.

HTC in August announced that it will be rolling out Android Oreo for HTC U11, HTC U11 Life, U Ultra, and 10. While HTC U11 and HTC U11 Life have already received Android Oreo update and HTC 10 now getting it, the HTC U Ultra is expected to be next in the pipeline to get Android 8.0 Oreo.

As for the specifications, HTC 10 sports a 5.2-inch quad-HD (1440×2560 pixels) display and is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone houses a 12-UltraPixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel camera at the front. The smartphone packs in a 3000mAh non-removable battery under the hood.