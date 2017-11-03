How to use Paytm ‘Inbox’ to chat and transfer money

Paytm Inbox is already available on Android while the firm will roll out the service on iOS soon.

Paytm has announced ‘Inbox’, a new feature for users to chat as well as make transactions. The digital payments platform has launched a new messaging service where you can chat with your friends as well as make peer to peer money transfer. Paytm has also mentioned a message recall and a live location sharing features in the app, which WhatsApp recently rolled out. Interestingly, WhatsApp is also expected to launch its own UPI based payments service in India. The messaging platform further allows private conversation, besides users being able to create group chats. Users can also send photos and videos instantly, share live location and capture and share moments with the built-in camera.

Paytm Inbox is already available on Android while the firm will roll out the service on iOS soon. Apart from the messaging service, Paytm Inbox provides notification for all cashback offers. It also allows users to view the status of their orders, and provide transaction updates. Deepak Abbot, senior vice-president of Paytm said, “We have realized that besides making payments, our users and merchants also like to communicate with each other.” He added, “One step for us towards meeting this consumer need is Paytm Inbox where you can chat with friends/merchants and send/receive money effortlessly and securely.”

How to use Paytm Inbox chat: In order to get the new Paytm Inbox feature, you will have to download and install the latest version of the app on your Android smartphone. When you open the Paytm app, you will be able to see the Inbox feature in the bottom navigation bar. Click on the icon and you will be able to chat with your family and friends. You will have to use the phone number linked to your Paytm account. Once, you click on the New Message tab, you will be able to check all the mobile numbers in your contact list who use the app. Paytm is already a popular mobile application in India and most users have downloaded it on their devices at one point or the other. This means you will be able to see most of the people in your contacts, in the Paytm list.

In the initial impression, the Paytm Inbox appears to be a smooth service with only one minor issue. The text box in the new chat app is short and if you type in a long sentence you cannot view what you had written at the beginning of it. However, this is an issue which can be expected of Paytm to resolve soon. Below the icon, there are other options like a picture gallery, camera, and payments. It is important to note that, in order to chat both the sender and the recipient need to have the latest Paytm app installed.