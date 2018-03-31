How to renew Jio Prime membership? Follow these 5 easy steps (Reuters)

Reliance Jio has given a bonanza for its Prime members. The telecom giant has given the Prime members another year of Jio Prime membership. What makes it special is that this is coming from the company at no extra cost. This also means that people who are already a member of the Jio Prime can get the additional services by the telco like extra data, free access to Jio apps and more. However, this time as well, the Jio Prime comes with a validity period of a year. This time as well, the prime membership starts from April 1 and will go up to March 31, 2019.

For existing Jio Prime members, in order to get another year of complimentary membership from Reliance Jio, all you need to do is to follow these steps.

Step 1: Download MyJio app on your smartphone and open it.

Step 2: Once you are in the app, you will be able to see the ‘Get Now’ tab on a banner which reads, ‘Congratulations! Extend Jio Prime for a year, FREE’. You will need to tap on it.

Step 3: Once you tap the banner, you will be redirected to the page where the user will be able to raise a request for availing free Prime membership.

Step 4: Once the request has been raised, you will be subscribed to the Jio Prime Membership for one more year.

Step 5: Now, you will be able to enjoy the benefits of Jio Prime membership for one more year.

In case you are not a Jio Prime member, then you can also enrol yourself in the program. However, all you need to do is to pay Rs 99 as fee to avail the offers and benefits provided by Reliance Jio.

Benefits under Jio Prime membership

There are many benefits if you enrol in the Jio Prime membership. One, you will be able to get free access to Jio array of applications such as: JioCinema, JioMusic, JioTV and more. Reliance Jio stresses on the promise that they will provide 20-50 per cent more value to Jio Prime users.

Reliance Jio in their press release said: “Jio deeply values its loyal PRIME members and will continue to deliver additional benefits and superior value to these founding members. The continued availability of the Jio Prime Membership to new subscribers reiterates Jio’s commitment to deliver a differentiated Digital Life experience to Indians and will propel this into the world’s largest loyalty programme.”