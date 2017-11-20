How to pick the right game app; From Clash of Clans to MotoRider, here are 5 top games for you

Many people will recall the highly popular Snake game (and its variants) that came pre-installed in most mobile devices manufactured by the Finnish device maker, Nokia. (Reuters)

Many people will recall the highly popular Snake game (and its variants) that came pre-installed in most mobile devices manufactured by the Finnish device maker, Nokia. Back in the 90s, it went on to become one of the most played video games on more than 350 million devices worldwide. Pokemon Go has been one of the most anticipated mobile games in present times. Today, however, with hundreds of games hitting Google Play Store, picking the right one can be tricky. Here are our picks of some of the best Android games that you should be able to play comfortably without engaging in too many in-app purchases and we hope you enjoy them!

Asphalt 8: Airborne

Asphalt 8: Airborne might be an older free Android game, but it has a metric tonne of content for you to play through. You’ll race in some of the hottest, most high-performance dream machines ever created, from cars to bikes, as you take them on a global tour of speed. From the blazing Nevada Desert to the tight turns of Tokyo, you’ll find a world of challenge, excitement and arcade fun on your road to the top! It also has online multi-player and other activities to play.

Clash Of Clans

From Barbarians to Wizards, you can raise your army as you like it—while playing this. In Clash Of Clans—you are the king on a mission to safeguard your kingdom and expand it rapidly. Clash Of Clans is one of the most popular games on Android platform played by millions in the world today. It is free to download and play; however, some game items can also be purchased for real money.

Temple Run 2

This is a fantastic running game which you can play for a very long time without getting bored at all. When you are inside this game, you just try to beat yourself with every next run and the excitement continues with every new turn. This is also one of those games which is not to too heavy on your smartphone resources.

Candy Crush Saga

Join Tiffi and Toffee on their sweet adventure through the Candy Kingdom. Travel through magical lands, visiting wondrous places and meeting deliciously kooky characters! It is a wonderful game that starts from an easy level and when you are addicted to the game, the level gets tougher and more interesting. Candy Crush is one of the best Android games which requires some brain exercise as well. Candy Crush Saga is completely free to play but some optional in-game items will require payment.

Moto Rider

Moto Rider is a fast paced racing game. You can ride your bike through streets packed with real life traffic and thematic cars. Keep accelerating moto so that the score will be boosted. Avoid fire trucks, blazing cars, cement trucks and even police road blocks while you speed up to the limit and racing in two different modes, day or night! Download this game and feel the thrill of authentic racing action on your phone’s screen.

Zia Askari

Zia Askari writes on communications, technology and gadgets at TelecomDrive.com