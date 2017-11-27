How to make your home smart: From Amazon Echo to Echo Dot, 3 products that make it possible

Amazon Echo (Rs 9,999)

Echo is a hands-free, voice-controlled speaker that allows you to access Alexa from anywhere in the room with far-field voice control. It uses on-device software to detect the wake word, “Alexa.” When Echo detects the wake word, the device’s light ring turns blue and begins streaming the request to the cloud where Alexa processes the request. It has an array of seven microphones that use beam-forming technology and noise cancellation so it can clearly hear you from across the room. Its 2.5-inch down-firing woofer, dedicated tweeter, Dolby processing, and 360 degree omni-directional audio deliver crisp vocals and dynamic bass throughout the room. Echo can stream music directly from popular music services such as Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, TuneIn, and more. It is also Bluetooth-enabled so you can stream music directly from your phone or tablet.

Echo Plus (Rs 14,999)

Echo Plus includes all the features of Echo, including room-filling sound powered by Dolby and a far-field microphone array, and adds a built-in smart home hub. With the built-in smart home hub, Echo Plus makes connecting to compatible smart home devices easy. Just say: “Alexa, discover

my devices,” and Echo Plus will automatically discover and set up compatible lights, without the need for additional hubs or apps. This simple set-up works initially with a variety of ZigBee-supported products from Philips Hue.

Echo Dot (Rs 4,499)

Echo Dot is a hands-free, voice controlled device that is powered by Alexa and uses the same far-field voice recognition as Echo. Echo Dot has a sleek and compact design, comes in either black or white, and is designed so you can put an Echo Dot into every room. Use the built-in speaker to talk with Alexa and listen to music, or Echo Dot can directly connect to speakers through Bluetooth or by using a 3.5 mm stereo cable, enabling you to add Alexa to any home entertainment system.