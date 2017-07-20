How to get the perfect selfie; all you need to do is download this app

Selfie on Tilt app requires 6.1 MB of space and is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. (Reuters)

If you haven’t noticed, selfies have become a big craze nowadays among the young people. Such is the craze that majority of handset makers have started providing high resolution front cameras for their smartphones and others have introduced flash assist. But unlike Android, iPhone users still face the problem of low light, blurriness and shake effect when taking selfies using the front camera.

Enters Selfie on Tilt, a new and interesting app that lets the user take high resolution selfies using the phone’s rear camera, without the need to press the on-screen camera button or any physical button. All the user needs to do is simply tilt the phone 90 degrees and tilt back. The app, developed by Dhanush Gowda, uses a patented technology that allows the application to identify the movement of the iPhone and then initiate the image capture sequence.

Selfie on Tilt app requires 6.1 MB of space and is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. It is fairly simple to use. Download on the App Store, and once downloaded, tap on the flash to enable or disable the flash. Then keep the rear camera facing you. Thereafter, follow a simple procedure “tilt and tilt back” to take selfies using your phone’s rear camera without any hassles. There are plenty of photo and video-taking apps, however this app truly surpasses its competitors with its innovative new approach to quickly and efficiently taking high quality selfies.

Do you get pixelated selfies using front camera in dark conditions? Relax, you can use the phone’s high resolution rear camera coupled with flash to take beautiful selfies. Also, if you have issues while taking selfies using rear camera, with Selfie On Tilt, you can simply “tilt and tilt back” to take selfies using the phone’s rear camera without any hassles.

While the app is free to download, it has its limitations; the app can save only 10 images. However, with in-app purchases available, you may save more than 10 images captured in the updated version.

Like I said before, there are a lot of apps available that use gestures to trigger the camera to capture selfies. Some use smiles to capture, some use whistle while others take the help of a clap. But all these apps have a low efficiency as they make use of an external stimulus. For instance, the one with the whistle as a trigger might not work in a noisy environment. The smile trigger again may not work when a lot of people are present.

However, with Selfie on Tilt your smile literally gets captured in a tilt. ‘Tilt and tilt back’ is all that is required to capture your charismatic smile.