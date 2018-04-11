How to get paid apps and games for free on Google play store? Check steps here

Assassin’s Creed. (Screenshot)

It can be frustrating when you want to download your favourite apps and games but then when you visit the play store, the makers have put a price tag on it. But don’t worry, Amazon is here. The e-commerce giant is offering paid games and in-app purchases for free in India. After the latest update, the games offered across categories like Adventure, Action, Games, Racing, Chart Toppers, and more are absolutely free.

As part of it’s ‘Actually Free’ offerings, the Jeff Bezos-owned company has announced the offer for a limited period for Android users in India. Android users can get access to paid games and apps for free after downloading the latest version of Amazon Appstore. This ‘Actually Free’ offer is available for a limited period of three months only.

What is Amazon Appstore Actually Free programme?

Amazon had rolled out the Actually Free offering as part of the Amazon Underground app store which was launched in 2015. As a part of this plan, Android users could use the app store to get access to games and paid apps for free. Apart from this, the subscribers will also have access to unlocking in-app-purchases for free using coins balance in their accounts.

However, the company had announced that it would discontinue support for the Actually Free programme in 2019, with access to the service being discontinued last year, according to a report by TechRadar.

Moreover, some the games that fall under this programme may contain advertisements from Amazon. Also, users need to have latest version of the Amazon Appstore installed along with the games to be able to use them.

How to download Amazon Appstore:

To download Amazon Appstore, users need to visit the Amazon Actually Free page. To be able to install the app store, you will have to enable “Install from Unknown sources” enabled in their phone’s settings.

Top 10 games free at Amazon Appstore Actually Free programme:

1) Jetpack Joyride

2) Fruit Ninja Classis

3) Monument Valley

4) Dumb Ways to Die 2: The Games

5) Cut the Ropes

6) Age of Zombies

7) Epic Cricket

8) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

9) Dan The Man:

10) Realm Craft Pro