How to clean up junk files on your mobile phone; from Power Cleaner to Clean Master, 3 must-have apps

Just like a computer, your smartphone stores information or data from your installed apps like browser, social networking apps, etc. Clearing your device’s cache can help to maximise your storage space and prevent your phone from lagging or can help it maintain its normal speed. Sudhir Chowdhary picks some of the freely available apps from Google Play Store that will help you enjoy faster phone speed and get more space on your device.

Power Clean (LionMobi)

With more than 130 million downloads, Power Clean is a light, fast and smart Android phone cleaner and booster app that helps to clean phone memory and storage space with simply one tap. It boasts of an array of good features that includes Speed Phone Cleaner for Android (integrates MB fast cleaning engine and super fast cleaners); Clear Cache Junk on phone (clears system cache and cleans cache creek app junk); Residual Storage Cleaner (detects and auto cleans residual file by deleted app on phone; Advanced Memory Cleaner (cleans junk files and optimises storage in depth).

Basically, the cleaner batch uninstall apps of less usage and auto cleans their residual files. Its obsolete APK cleaner cleans up the uninstalled APK files on your device. Just a single tap is needed to scan and auto clean duplicated junk photos on your device. What’s more, it is a RAM cleaner and RAM booster to clean phone RAM and speed up your device.

Norton Clean (Norton Mobile)

Don’t have enough storage to take more pictures or install apps? Norton, the world’s leading cyber security software provider, now sweeps your memory cache and storage clean of residual and junk files to remove clutter from your Android device. A key feature of Norton Clean is Cache Cleaner; this helps clean residual cache system files often left by uninstalled apps to free up Android phone or tablet disk space. Moving further, its Junk Remover helps analyse, cleanup and safely remove the junk files that take up your memory and storage space.

You can even remove obsolete Android Package (.apk) files that are manually installed via the Android Package Installer to reclaim phone or tablet storage space. Residual File Remover is another interesting tool in this app. Company officials claim that the junk-creating behaviour of millions of apps has been analysed so that Norton Clean can intelligently and efficiently hone in on its targets (cache and residual files) with accuracy.

However, an important piece of advise – be sure to also download the free version of Norton Mobile Security for anti-virus protection to help prevent bad apps from damaging your phone and stealing your information.

Clean Master (Cheetah Mobile)

Clean Master from Cheetah Mobile is another tool on Google Play with space cleaner and anti-virus capabilities; it helps keep your phone clean and safe from viruses. Clean Master has also added the Private Photo feature, which helps you easily hide and encrypt your photos and secure your privacy. As such, this app helps free up your storage space by removing junk, residual and cache files which slows down your phone.

It Professional Cleaner feature can also free up much more space from cleaning cache data from social apps such as Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram without worrying about deleting the wrong files. Additionally, it scans for virus on all apps (pre-installed or not), blocks and removes virus to keep your phone safe from viruses and trojans.

Clean Master’s Private Photo is literally your photo vault; this feature keeps your photos safe by encrypting them. With Private Photo, you can hide photos that you do not want others to see and protect your privacy. Clean Master has also added the Wi-Fi Security feature to detect fake Wi-Fi and unauthorised connections.