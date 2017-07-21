How to buy Reliance Jio Phone

The highly anticipated JioPhone is finally here and the 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone will finally hit the market in September this year. Here’s how to buy.

Jio Phone buy and pre-book: Mukesh Ambani has announced the launch of Reliance Jio’s JioPhone at the Reliance Industries Limited Annual General Meeting today. The highly anticipated JioPhone is finally here and the 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone will finally hit the market in September this year. The JioPhone will be available for testing from August 15, which Ambani declared to be a ‘Digital Freedom’ for Indian feature phone users. The Reliance Jio Phone will be available for pre-booking from August 24 in India. This phone will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis. The RIL chairman & MD called the new JioPhone as ‘India ka smartphone’, and it will arrive loaded with features like expandable SD card slot, 4-way navigation, and more. The JioPhone will come at an effective price of Rs 0. This means, you can buy the phone at Rs 1500, which will be refunded after 3 years. The feature phone after much anticipation due to leaks and rumours started doing the rounds much before and now it is finally here. Here is how you can pre book and buy the Reliance JioPhone.

How to buy and pre book JioPhone: If you want to buy the JioPhone you will have to pre-book it, as the feature phone will be sold on a first come first serve basis. If you are interested in pre-booking the JioPhone, you can do so on Reliance Jio’s MyJio app. You can also visit a Jio retailer. It should be noted that the pre-booking for all customers will start from August 24. Ambani has said that the JioPhone will have an ‘effective price of Rs 0’ offer. Under this offer, interested customers will be able to buy the phone by paying a refundable security deposit of Rs 1500. This amount will be refunded after a period of 3 years. Mukesh Ambai said that the ‘effective price’ is zero because users will get their money back in 36 months. He said that the Rs 1500 is only a security deposit, only to “avoid any potential misuse of data”. The RIL Chairman has said that the JioPhone has been made in India by Indian engineers and the company expects that 5 million JioPhone units will be available every week for customers. We will get more information on the JioPhone in the coming month.

Watch the Reliance Jio Phone launch here:



Some of the features of JioPhone: Reliance calls Jio Phone as the most intelligent, affordable phone in the world. JioPhone has a keyboard. Users can speak to the phone as well with voice commands. It also supports all languages. JioPhone comes with the option of browsing the internet. The highlight of this phone is the 4G VoLTE, it has a voice command interface, and comes pre-loaded with Jio’s apps loaded on it. JioPhone has a 2.4-inch display and can play the JioCinema app as well. So users can watch movies on this feature/smartphone smash. It has an SOS feature as well, which can be activated by pressing 5. The JioPhone will always have free voice calls.

JioPhone users will have to pay just Rs 153 a month, including the cost of the phone. There will be a weekly plan of Rs 54 and a two-day plan of Rs 24 with all the same features. The phone will also offer an innovative cable link to television to help users view content on a big screen at home. Users will need to buy the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan package of Rs 309 to get the extra data needed for this.