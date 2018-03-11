How smartphone reviews helped Amazon ‘curate’ its smartphone brand in India

Amazon has so far launched three smartphones under its 10.or brand

Amazon already enjoys an overwhelming customer base in India and it has additionally chalked out a map of their likes and dislikes. The e-commerce giant currently sells hundreds of thousands of electronic items including smartphones that make the highest revenue generating consumer technology product. Amazon had an exclusive insight of the minds of the customers in what they look for in a smartphone. It used this data to build up its own portfolio to take on the mobile phone makers, the smartphones of which Amazon has been selling so far. Last year, Amazon launched smartphones under the 10.or (Tenor) brand ‘curated for Amazon’.

One thing that Amazon learnt during its presence in India so far was the behaviour of the customers that they are likely to exhibit while or after purchasing a smartphone in the form of ratings and reviews. While ratings and reviews have been disputed to offer untrue positives about a smartphone, they have contrarily been helpful to other potential buyers, as well as the company selling the product. Amazon gathered these inputs and used them for its own series of smartphones in India. The biggest factor was setting the pricing of the smartphones strategically, so that they are neither overpriced nor underpriced.

The launch of 10.or smartphones by Amazon India was one of the company’s efforts to put behind the Fire phone debacle that still haunts its reputation. Fire phone failed so miserably that Amazon did not even plan to launch it outside the home markets that included the US, despite it running its business in other locations. However, last year in June, Amazon was reported to be working on a new smartphone especially for the Indian market – dubbed ‘Ice’ internally. As it turns out, there are no signs of the ‘Ice’ phone yet, instead Amazon chose to partner 10.or to offer the latter’s smartphones as its own in the Indian market.

Amazon has launched 10.or E, 10.or G, and 10.or D smartphones in India. All three smartphones fall in the budget price segment where smartphones such as Xiaomi Redmi 5A are dominantly popular. The smartphone offer specifications such as Snapdragon 425 processors, 13-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel cameras, and 5.2-inch display among others. The smartphones are manufactured by two Chinese companies – Huaqin and Longcheer in China, however, Amazon is said to bring the manufacturing setup to India soon.