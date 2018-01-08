Honor View 10 Now Available in India: Here Are the Offers and Specifications

In the photography department, the Honor View 10 bears a dual camera setup at the back – a 16-megapixel RGB sensor and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor. (Website)

Honor View 10 is available to buy in India via Amazon India starting Monday, January 8. Honor’s AI-focussed smartphone, View 10 is the global variant of the Honor V10, which was initially launched in China in November. The Honor View 10 will be sold exclusively on Amazon India at a price of Rs. 29,999 along with a bunch of launch offers.

Honor View 10 Price

The Honor View 10 is exclusively available online via Amazon India at a price of Rs. 29,999. There are two colour variants of the smartphone – Midnight Black and Navy Blue. The buyers are also being offered several offers from the partners. The offers include a Rs. 1,500 discount when making payment using an ICICI bank credit card. This offer can be clubbed with a ‘No Cost EMI’ offer – which is also available for the cardholders of other banks as well. Airtel subscribers get bundled data of 90GB along with the handset. In order to activate the offer, users need to insert their Airtel SIM card inside the Honor View 10 and download the MyAirtel app. Users will see ‘Handset Bundled offer for you’ option, clicking on which will entitle you with the offered data. However, the 90GB data will come in tranches, where prepaid subscribers will get 15GB 3G/4G extra data per recharge for 6 times of Rs. 349 or above, and the postpaid users will receive additional 15GB 3G/4G data for 6 months on their monthly Airtel Infinity postpaid plans of Rs. 499 or higher.

Honor View 10 Specifications and Price

The Honor View 10 is the global variant of the Honor V10, which was launched in China in November last year, as we mentioned. The Honor View 10 was launched globally as well as in India on December 5. However, the India pricing of the handset was not revealed at that time. The Honor View 10 boasts high of the artificial intelligence, thanks to Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There is an option to expand the storage via microSD card of up to 256GB. The Honor View 10 sports a a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) IPS LCD ‘FullView’ 18:9 display with 403ppi pixel density. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Huawei’s EMUI 8.0 skin on top.

In the photography department, the Honor View 10 bears a dual camera setup at the back – a 16-megapixel RGB sensor and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor. The camera duo comes with an dual-LED flash module. The smartphone comes with 13-megapixel selfie camera.