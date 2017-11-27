Honor V10 smartphone set to debut in India in January, 2018; price is a secret still

The Honor V10 is set to hit the Indian market early in January next year and has been spotted on Chinese website TENAA.

Flagship specifications at a considerably low price point is a sweet spot which only OnePlus has figured out how to achieve. But in order to challenge the spot of OnePlus, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is set to bring its bezel-less smartphone in India. The Honor V10 is set to hit the Indian market early in January next year. The device is powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled chipset which Honor has tried to do for the first time.

Honor V10 packs beastly features that pitch it in direct competition with OnePlus 5T. The V10 has a 6GB RAM which is coupled with the internal memory of 128 GB. The device will have a dual-rear camera set up just like OnePlus 5T but the V10 will have a wide aperture range from F/0.95-F/16. The device will also have a 13 MP front-facing camera.

According to a report by IANS, the V10 is likely to be launched in the China early this week, rumoured to be on November 28. Honor will announce the global launch of V10 at an event in London on December 5.

To keep up with the trend of bezel-less displays of 2017 smartphones, the Honor V10 will support a 5.99-inch device with Full High Definition Plus display. The phone will have a 3,750mAh battery and will have new EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The price for the Honor V10 is yet to be announced. The V10 will run on the Kirin 970 chipset which is the Honor’s First System on Chip (SoC) with Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that promises an affordable AI ecosystem.

On December 5, Honor is expected to launch of Honor 7X, the successor to the immensely successful Honor 6X. The 4GB RAM Honor 7X will feature 16MP high-definition dual-rear cameras and 8MP front camera. It will use the Kirin 659 octa-core processor. The 5.9-inch device with FHD+ FullView Display houses 3,340mAh battery and will be available in three variants, with 32, 64 and 128GB internal memory.