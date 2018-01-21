Honor 9 Lite sale on Flipkart: Check out price, specifications and features

With the sale on Flipkart, customers were offered with 10 per cent cashback on the purchase of Honor 9 Lite with Citibank credit and debit cards. Flipkart is even offering a generous buyback value of up to Rs. 7,000.

As good smartphones are getting cheap, and cheap smartphones are getting good, the competition in the budget smartphones has never been this fierce. To make the competition even more engaging, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has offered the latest smartphone – Honor 9 Lite. The smartphone went on a sale on Sunday, and within minutes, it went out of stock. The first flash sale began at 12 am midnight on January 21, and was followed by another flash sale at 12 noon. The nest sale of the smartphone will be seen on January 23 at 12 noon. As for the price of Honor 9 Lite, the smartphone comes at a competitive Rs 10,999. However, the specifications of the smartphone make it one of the devices that you cannot overlook.

With the sale on Flipkart, customers were offered with 10 per cent cashback on the purchase of Honor 9 Lite with Citibank credit and debit cards. Flipkart is even offering a generous buyback value of up to Rs. 7,000.

As for the features of Honor 9 Lite, the smartphone has a double-sided 2.5D glass which is bound to give the smartphone a premium feel. The screen on the Honor 9 Lite is huge with a screen size of 5.65-inch FHD+ display. In an interesting feature, the screen of the smartphone comes with the 18:9 aspect ratio. Other interesting aspects of the smartphone is that it has four cameras, dual-rear and dual front cameras.

Honor 9 Lite is listed on Flipkart, however, the smartphone has the tag ‘coming soon’ after the flash sale. The smartphone comes in two variants. The lower variant of Honor 9 Lite is priced at Rs 10,999 which comes with 3GB RAM and a storage option of 32GB. The other option comes with 4GB of RAM and has an internal storage memory of 64 GB.

Honor 9 Lite has Kirin 659 processor under its hood. The internal memory of the smartphone can be expanded up to 256GB. The battery on this smartphones is of 3000 mAh. Honor 9 Lite runs on Android 8.0 with EMUI 8.0.

As for the cameras, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera set-up. A 13 MP primary sensor is aided by a 2MP secondary lens. The same combination of 13MP + 2MP cameras can be seen on the front of the display, making it one of a kind ‘quad’ camera. The smartphone even comes with a fingerprint scanner on the rear of the device keeping it up to date with the basic features of 2018 smartphones.