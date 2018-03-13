Honor 9 Lite on Flipkart: Check sale timings, offers, discounts, price, specifications and other key details

Huawei owned Honor has a lot of smartphones under its name. And the recently launched Honor 9 Lite packs enough punch for the price it is offered at.

Huawei owned Honor has a lot of smartphones under its name. And the recently launched Honor 9 Lite packs enough punch for the price it is offered at. E-commerce giant Flipkart held a sale for the smartphone on March 13 and will hold another sale on March 14 as well. Honor 9 Lite has two variants in India, a 3GB RAM + 32 GB internal memory and a 4GB + 64 internal memory option. Both the variants are listed under this sale by Flipkart. The 3GB + 32 GB memory option is listed at Rs 10999 whereas the 4GB RAM + 64 GB memory variant is listed at Rs 13499.

For the 4GB RAM + 64 GB memory option, the price has been reduced as it includes a minimum exchange value of Rs 1500 off. On Flipkart, the sale will go live at 12 noon on March 14. Interested people can avail extra 5 per cent instant discount if you buy the smartphone with SBI credit cards. Meanwhile, if you have Axis Buzz credit Card then you can get 5 per cent instant discount as well. For the people who are buying the mobile for the first time at Flipkart then you will get 10 per cent off on your next purchase on select fashion products. Reliance Jio users can get Rs 2200 instant cashback.

Honor 9 Lite Specifications

The Honor 9 Lite was launched in two models – 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage. Honor 9 Lite will be available in three elegant shades- Sapphire Blue, Glacier Grey and Midnight Black. Honor 9 Lite is a dual-SIM smartphone which comes with a support for 4G VoLTE as well. The smartphone comes with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box which has Honor’s EMUI 8.0 skin on top. Under the hood, Honor 9 Lite is powered by a Kirin 659 which can be coupled with two RAM variants. If you want to expand the storage, you can do it with the help of a microSD card by up to 256GB. On the front of Honor 9 Lite, a 5.65-inch full-HD+ IPS display can be seen. It has a, in trend, aspect ratio of 18:9.

One of the biggest USP of Honor 9 Lite is its camera. The Honor 9 Lite gets four cameras: Two cameras on the front and two at the back side. Honor 9 Lite features a 13 MP primary lens and 2 MP secondary camera on both front and back. What sets the two cameras apart is that the rear camera comes with PDAF and LED flash. Honor 9 Lite has a 3000mAh battery.