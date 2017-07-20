Honor 8 Pro priced at Rs 29,999; poses serious competition to OnePlus 5; here is why

Honor 8 Pro has two lenses—one for colour and other for monochrome.

Huawei is seen as the underdog in the smartphone market in India. Although it enjoys massive popularity in China and Europe, the brand is yet to make a dent in the crowded Indian smartphone market. Surprisingly, its phones have been incredibly powerful, but fall short when compared to other flagships. When I reviewed the Huawei P9 last year, it was a phone to beat in the camera department, but it couldn’t match the likes of Samsung Galaxy S7 and iPhone 6s Plus overall.

Similarly, Honor 8 was a good device in my opinion, an eye-catching phone that went unnoticed.

Honor 8 Pro, however, is an exception. Like many smartphones, it features a dual camera, which is quickly becoming a standard. However, the Honor 8 Pro is much more than a pair of dual rear cameras; it also packs a vibrant 5.7-inch Quad HD screen, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, microSD card support, and a massive 4,000mAh battery that results in the longest battery life I have ever seen on a flagship.

That puts the Honor 8 Pro in the same zone as the OnePlus 5, which is already hailed by many as the smartphone to beat in the premium mid-end segment. While the OnePlus 5 is a great phone, the Honor 8 Pro surprisingly beats it on several key features. At Rs 29,999, Honor 8 Pro is priced lower than the OnePlus 5 which starts at `32,999. I have extensively tested the Honor 8 Pro on various parameters in the past week or so, and here’s my verdict.

All smartphones these days look and feel the same, and the Honor 8 Pro is no different. But you won’t find the 2.5D glass coating both on the front and back of the phone, as seen on the Honor 8. Instead, it has a metal back, with an attractive brushed effect.

From a practical point of view, the metal design attracts less fingerprints, which means you don’t necessarily need a case to protect the phone. Nevertheless, Honor 8 Pro reminds me a lot about the Honor 8. The phone still has smooth rounded curved corners that are easy to grip. At 7.0 mm thick, the Honor 8 Pro is a slim device stacking up well compared to the competition, including the 7.3 mm thick OnePlus 5.

Honor 8 Pro sports a large 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixel with 515 pixels per inch (ppi). This is the first time I have seen an eye-popping display on a Huawei-made device. The display is big. It’s bright and colours look good.

The Honor 8 Pro is powered by its Kirin 960 processor coupled with 6 GB RAM, making it a highly capable smartphone. What is surprising is this processor was able to stand up to the OnePlus 5, and other flagships running the Snapdragon 835. The Honor 8 Pro is able to handle pretty much anything, from streaming movies to gaming to even photo-editing.

Honor 8 Pro comes with a 4000mAh battery, more than the 3300mAh on the OnePlus 5. Overall, battery life on the Honor 8 Pro was very good. I could easily stretch out the battery up to one and half days with very little effort.

Call and data connectivity were excellent throughout. I used a Reliance Jio 4G SIM for the purpose of testing. The audio quality from the speakers was satisfactory when watching videos or playing games, though I’d expect audio to be a bit louder.

Honor 8 Pro has two lenses—one for colour and other for monochrome. These dual 12-megapixel cameras are accompanied by a dual-LED flash, phase detection, laser focus and f/2.2 aperture. During my tests, the Honor 8 Pro captured photos that were sharp, and colourful. The focusing is quick (something the OnePlus 5 lacks), and it takes micro-seconds to

capture the shot perfectly.

In summary, Honor 8 Pro is attractive, well-built Android phone that offers great battery life and excellent cameras on board.

-By Anuj Bhatia