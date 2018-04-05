Honor 10 ‘Beauty in AI’ smartphone could launch on May 15

Huawei brand Honor has sent out invites that say ‘Save the Date’ for May 15 in London

After launching the P20 flagship smartphone series, Huawei is now set to launch a new smartphone under its Honor brand. Huawei Terminal brand Honor has allegedly sent out media invites for an event scheduled for May 15 in London where it is expected to launch Honor 10 – the successor to Honor 9. The Honor 10 will join the ranks of Honor View 10 under the company’s portfolio.

According to a report by DigitalTrends, Huawei brand Honor has sent out invites that say ‘Save the Date’ for May 15 in London. The invite also comes with an outline of the smartphone, suggestive of a bezel-less display with either 18:9 or 19:9 aspect ratio. The image is accompanied by ‘Beauty in AI’ tagline. There is a very little information available on the Honor 10 as of now. Some earlier reports suggest that Honor 10 could feature a 5.7-inch display and run on Kirin 970 processor.

It is highly strange as Honor usually launches its flagship devices in the month of June. However, considering the trend followed by other companies such as Samsung and LG, which are also speculated to release their second flagship devices earlier than usual, Honor might just announce the device at a prior date. It is worth mentioning that the previous flagship phone – Honor 9 – was unveiled in June last year.