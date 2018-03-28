HMD Global to host India event next week, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018) launch likely

Nokia smartphones include the top model Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018), and the Nokia 8110 4G ‘Banana Phone’.

HMD Global has sent out media invites for an event scheduled for Wednesday, April 4 in New Delhi. The company is likely to launch its new devices – Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6 (2018) in India at the event. The remaining smartphone – Nokia 1 – was already announced earlier this week in India while the Nokia 8110 4G is unlikely to launch in India yet. The highlight of the event is going to be the three Nokia devices that were launched at the Mobile World Congress in February. However, it is not clear whether HMD Global will announce all the smartphones at once.

The media invite sent comes with a cryptic message, which doesn’t shed any light on what device could be the major announcement at the event. It says – “We welcome you to Explore. Express. Create. Reimagine”. There’s also another message in the invite that reads – “We welcome you to discover the N-powered city of tomorrow” – hinting at the launch of new Nokia smartphones in India.

At the MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Juho Sarvikas did not specify any timelines for the India launch of the new smartphones, however, he reportedly hinted at a possible launch in the middle of 2018. The company seems to have picked an earlier launch date than expected. The Nokia 1 has already been launched in India at Rs 5,499 in the offline market.

The other Nokia smartphones include the top model Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018), and the Nokia 8110 4G ‘Banana Phone’. The first two devices come with dual cameras powered by Zeiss optics. Both the smartphones feature a combination of 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors in the setup. The Nokia 8 Sirocco is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Nokia 7 Plus, on the other hand, is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, with support for expandability.

The Nokia 6 (2018) is an upgraded model of last year’s Nokia 6, which made its debut in China in January this year. It comes with Snapdragon 830 SoC, 3GB or 4GB of RAM with 32GB or 64GB of storage options. It has a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Nokia 8110 4G is a feature phone that has been resurrected with a new design. It runs on KaiOS and comes with the classic Snake game preloaded.