Hike Messenger app: Chat with people even with intermittent data access

Travel junkies know the feeling when one has to stick out the smartphone at odd angles or shake it, just to catch a bit of mobile data or network strength while on a trip to a remote location. But, since the phone is the only way to connect with the world during a trip, you would want to stay updated and connected with family and friends. The app world offers solutions to this problem, where you can connect even without internet or operator service. One of those apps is India’s homegrown messaging platform Hike Messenger. The app helps users connect with people during intermittent data access, personalise pictures and stay up-to-date with current affairs through news alerts.

Some features in app can come handy while traveling, such as ability to exchange media files or information with fellow travelers. The Hike Direct feature of the app allows users to chat, exchange stickers, transfer photos and heavy files up to a speed of 40 Mbps without the internet within a 100-metre radius. This means one can coordinate over messages inside a plane, or exchange trip pictures with fellow travelers. The technology behind the feature is same as the Wi-Fi direct technology available in most smartphones today.

Also Watch:



One of the most useful features in the app is ‘News’ on Hike. The feature allows users to get quick bite sized news updates from around the world under 100 characters. The feature is available both in English and Hindi.

Hike is also tapping people who travel on a tight budget. Hike Coupons in the app can be used to order food and get discount coupons from nearby food stores .

Hike users, on an average, exchange 40 billion messages per month and spend 120 min per user per week on the platform.

Like Hike, another popular app FireChat works even without an internet connection or cellular phone coverage.

A user can use it at places like planes, public transportation, cruise ships, campuses, and crowded events. To use the app, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi need to be switched on to send and receive messages when not connected to a network.