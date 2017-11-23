Here’s what Reliance Jio gained in September, but telecom sector as a whole lost

Apart from Reliance Jio, only Airtel and BSNL managed to add new subscribers to their respective networks. (IE Photo)

Reliance Jio managed to gain almost 6 million in subscriber base in the month of September this year. However, the telecom sector as a whole dipped in terms of subscriber base by around 3 million. According to the recently released data by TRAI, the reason for such a massive change has been 2.38 million wireless connections getting removed in urban areas. Additionally, there was a huge number of disconnections in rural areas as well, both in terms of wireless and wireline. Apart from Jio, only Bharti Airtel and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) managed to add new subscribers to their respective networks.

India’s total subscriber base, by the end of September, was 1.206 billion. The TRAI data showed that the country has 1.183 billion wireless users and 23.67 million wireline subscribers. However, urban regions saw over 40 thousand wireless disconnections and rural areas witnessed over 4.2 lakh. Interestingly, Mobile Number Portability witnessed a huge surge. There were 5.49 million MNP requests in India and the total now stands at 300. This facility was first brought into effect in the year 2010.

As of September 2017, Bharti Airtel has maintained its place at number one. TRAI data showed the network provider has 23.84 percent market share with 282.02 million users. It is followed by Vodafone with 17.53 percent market share and 207.37 million subscribers. At the third position is Idea Cellular with 16.07 percent market share and 190.01 million users. Reliance Jio is at number four position with 11.72 percent market share and 138.6 million subscriber base. Finally, state-run BSNL is positioned at number 5, with 8.94 percent market share and 105.76 million customers.

However, BSNL scored the top position in terms of wireline services in India with a whopping 54.06 percent market share. The overall subscriber base for wireline in India dropped from 23.77 million to 23.67 million. After BSNL, Airtel and MTNL managed to hold the second and third position.

When it comes to broadband connections, 324.89 million Indian citizens had access to high-speed Internet in September. This number saw a rise of 2.66 percent from August 2017. Interestingly, of the 324.89 million, 306.39 million people used the service on mobile devices like smartphones and web dongles. Out of this, 138.6 million subscribers belong to the Reliance Jio network. This is essentially due to the 4G LTE services from the network provider, that provides high-speed connections. Here Jio is the market leader (42.67 percent market share), followed by Airtel (19.17 percent), Vodafone (14.15 percent), and Idea (9.12 percent).