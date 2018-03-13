Hefty discount on Moto G5S Plus; you can buy it for just Rs 1487

Moto G5S Plus is back with a hefty price cut and unbeatable prices point! On e-commerce giant Amazon India, the smartphone from Motorola can be fetched for an unbelievable price.

Moto G5S Plus is back with a hefty price cut and unbeatable prices point! On e-commerce giant Amazon India, the smartphone from Motorola can be fetched for an unbelievable price. Moto G5S Plus has already got rave reviews from users to tech enthusiasts, and with such an unbelievable offer from Amazon, it makes a great deal to buy the smartphone now. The offer is available on Moto G5S Plus 4GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant. As much as Rs 4000 is stuck off from the listed price of Rs 16999. That means, the smartphone can be bought at Rs 12999 from the Amazon India right now! A hefty price cut of 24 per cent from Amazon. However, there is a way to get the price down further more.

If you have an old smartphone, that can be exchanged then the effective price of the smartphone can be brought down by Rs 11512! That a massive exchange deal and the Moto G5S Plus can be bought for as low as Rs 1487! That is less than Rs 1500 and sounds a perfect replacement for your current smartphone given the price point. The minimum exchange discount offered by Amazon is Rs 1000.

There is a time limit on the offer. That means the offer on Moto G5S Plus starts on March 13, that is today and will go up to March 16.

Moto G5S Plus specifications

On the front of the smartphone, there is a huge 5.5-inch Full HD screen which has a protection by Gorilla Glass 3. As mentioned, it gets a 4GB of RAM which is paired up with 64 GB of internal memory. The memory can be expanded by using a microSD card by up to 128GB. Moto G5S Plus gets Android 7.1 Nougat with 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. On the rear of the smartphone, you can see a dual camera set up. Two 13+13 MP sensors can be seen which has an aperture of f/2.0 and gets dual LED flash. On the front, you get an 8MP front-facing camera with flash. Moto G5S Plus gets a 3000mAH Lithium-ion battery with 15W Turbo Charging.