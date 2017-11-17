Har Har Mahadev app: Want to get rid of porn addiction? Read how this app can help you

“When I first developed this app I had my patients, my children and my students in mind, but now I think this should be made available to the whole world,” Mishra said.

The developer of ‘Har Har Mahadev’, an application which is developed to block pornography, has said that it will soon be made available to the entire world. Vijaynath Mishra, Institute of Medical Sciences of Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU), says that a religion option will be added to the application as it only plays Hindu bhajans at the moment. “When I first developed this app I had my patients, my children and my students in mind, but now I think this should be made available to the whole world,” Mishra said. “By next month we will give a religion option. For example, if a Muslim tries to open then ‘Allah o Akbar’ will be played, similarly chants of other religion will be loaded as well,” he added. Vijaynath Mishra’s team which developed the app also include BHU research scholars Smriti Singh and Akanksha Srivastav, Developer Ankit Shrivastav and journalists Aman and Ankit. Speaking to ANI about the application, BHU Medical Superintendent OP Upadhyay said that it will help curb the corrupted mentality being spread in society.

“This is the land of Madan Mohan Malviya, hum maryadaon ke pujari hain,” he said (This is the land of Madan Mohan Malviya, we are the worshipers of restrictions.” Earlier, Mishra had said that one can surf safely without any fear of opening adult or objectionable sites. He also revealed that ‘Har Har Mahadev’ was completed in six months and is capable of blocking as many as 3,800 identified sites. Mishra further said that the app will be updated with more unwanted sites. The app is still going through changes and will further include inspirational speeches by Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, and Rabindranath Tagore and also attempt to block games such as Blue Whale, Mishra claimed. “We have named it ‘Har Har Mahadev’ because the name of Shiva will destroy all evil,” he added. The app has not made its debut on Google Play Store so far.

The application can certainly prove to be a blessing for people who can’t get rid of porn addiction. A number of issues have been reported with people get addicted to porn. A recent study had found that porn addicts may struggle to maintain a romantic relationship as they feel they are too unworthy to go on dates. As per a research, perceiving yourself as a porn addict can make you more anxious about starting and continuing a relationship. Notably, Mishra and his team have also made movies on ‘cardiac arrest’ to spread awareness among people about the dangers the disease poses. Another study on the same had recently found that Porn addiction forces men to deliberately conjure images of pornography during sex to maintain arousal and have concerns over their own sexual performance and body image. This particular study had also said that more pornography a man watches, the more likely he was to use it during sex and request particular pornographic sex acts from his partner.