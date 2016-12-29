Happy New Year 2017: From Smart Homes to self-driven cars, top technology trends to watch out for

Like last year, 2017 will also shape how we use technology to provide solutions to our problems. With regular and expected ones like VR and IoT, there were some unexpected tech usages that we saw in 2016, like the autonomous drone delivery by Amazon. (Reuters)

It is an undeniable fact that communication has been the prime focus of technology over the last few years and it will remain so at least for the next year. There is always a new way to communicate waiting to be discovered and then fit into the tiny devices in your jeans pocket. Till then we can only wonder what is to come next. While the consumer will wait to get their hands on the next-gen technology, engineers will be working towards it and the entrepreneurs will be trying to figure out how to use it to reach bigger goals. As the end of 2016 nears, a year which was full of surprises, and amazing new technologies, 2017 promises even more. Like last year, 2017 will also shape how we use technology to provide solutions to our problems. With regular and expected ones like VR and IoT, there were some unexpected tech usages that we saw in 2016, like the autonomous drone delivery by Amazon. This indicates that we will get to see more automation in the time to come. With more data learning and machine learning added to their physical integrations we will see more and more marketing opportunities in the world of tech. Here are the top 3 things in the world of tech which we should look forward to in 2017:

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

These two technologies already made waves in 2016, and it is only going to build upon that in the year 2017. Initially, Facebook-owned Oculus Rift was unveiled and was then followed by a long list of VR games and applications. Pokemon Go, the game became so popular that made people take notice of augmented reality even more. With more and more tech being developed to support AR ad VR, this technology is definitely going to be a big part of 2017 and the opportunities are so huge as there is a possibility of incorporating this into practically anything. VR first came into the spotlight in 2014 when Google announced Cardboard which was then followed by many headsets. This year HTC came up with VIVE, Sony had its PlayStation VR and Google brought the DaydreamView which is a successor to Cardboard itself. Other companies have also been reportedly planning to roll out their own devices.

Self-driven vehicles

It is very likely that in 2017 we will get to see more self-driven cars on the roads, if not all. However, large strides have been made by the likes of Tesla, it is a highly dangerous territory and with all the regulations in place, it remains to be seen how tech companies go about it. Many in the industry are slowly trying to venture into this market of self-driven vehicles and have also bee achieving amazing targets. The pioneer in this technology has been Elon Musk’s Tesla, which has been showing off the great potential of this, starting with its Autopilot feature in 2015. With an aim to add more autonomous vehicles in the markets, Musk has been trying to add more self-driving hardware into its cars. Other tech titans like Google and Uber, have reportedly been testing its autonomous vehicles. meanwhile, even Apple and BMW have been planning to make their foray into this market.

Smart Home Technology & IoT

The term ‘Internet of Things’ has been making waves across the world of technology in 2016. The term basically describes how home appliances and systems will get smarter and how they will stay connected. The problem which was posed in the past year was that each big company was focussed on making devices as a part of the whole system instead of the whole group, which lead to a haphazardness in interconnectivity. But, not that Google, Amazon and Apple have started to work towards IoT in a full-fledged manner, it is likely that this feature will be something to look forward to in 2017. After Amazon Echo’s success, Google followed it up with Google Home. Since, both of them use their own virtual assistants, Alexa and ‘Assistant’, it is likely that even Samsung and Apple might be considering a rollout in this sector.