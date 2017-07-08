Gurgaon based firm Mohan Clothing complaints of ransomware attack

The in-charge of the warehouse immediately informed the top management about the problem. (Reuters)

Gurgaon Police today registered an FIR against unknown person in connection with the hacking of a server of a private company here which has been asked for a 15 US bit-coins ransom, equivalent to Rs 25.6 lakh, by hackers. Mattoo Jay Kumar, general manager of Mohan Clothing Pvt Ltd, a garments’ company located in Udyog Vihar, phase-I here, approached the police yesterday. He told the Cyber Cell of the police that his company has computersied warehouse at IMT Maneser which stopped working around 2 am on June 16. The in-charge of the warehouse immediately informed the top management about the problem. Kumar said when he went to the corporate house in Udyog Vihar to access the situation, he could not understand the actual reason. “The company later received a threatening email in which it was told to transfer the fund in bit-coins form in a specific account,” Kumar said in his complaint. “The cyber attacker had used ‘Ransomware’ virus to hack the server of the company. According to the email, the hackers threatened to wipe out all financial data and bank transactions of the company to make it bankrupt if it did not meet their demands,” he added.

The hackers said they would normalise the situation when their demands are met, a senior police officer said, adding the Cyber Cell was investigating the matter.

Watch this also:



In May, India was on high alert, monitoring critical networks across sectors like banking, telecom, power and aviation to ensure that systems were protected against computer virus attacks like ransomware that had claimed victims in more than 150 countries that month.