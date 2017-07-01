GST impact on mobile phones: Good news for gadget lovers; Apple slashes prices of iPhone

The important reduction in prices comes on the day when GST was launched.

Now, here is some good news for gadget lovers. Apple has cut prices of variants of iPhone mobiles. The important reduction in prices comes on the day when GST was launched by President Pranab Mukherjee and PM Narendra Modi. Tech giant Apple has announced a cut in the MRP of iPhone across the board. All iPhone models have received a major price cut. Moreover, Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad, and iPad mini 4 have also got price cut. Here are existing and revised rates of iPhone variants:-

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) was launched at Rs 60,000 and is now available at Rs 56,200. The 128GB and 256GB variants of iPhone 7 can now be purchased at Rs 65,200 and Rs 74,400 respectively. The phones were initially priced at Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000.

The base model (32GB) of Apple iPhone 7 Plus is now at Rs 67,300. Earlier it was at Rs 72,000. iPhone 7 Plus (128GB) now priced at Rs 76,200, while the 256GB variant can be bought at Rs 85,400. Apple had unveiled the two variants initially at Rs 82,000, and Rs 92,000 respectively.

Apple iPhone 6s Plus (32GB), earlier priced at Rs 60,000 can now be bought at Rs 56,100. The 128GB model is now available for Rs 65,000. Earlier it was at Rs 70,000.

The 32GB and 128GB of iPhone 6s are now available at Rs 46,900 and Rs 55,900 respectively. Earlier, they were priced at Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000. Moreover, iPhone SE 32GB and 128GB models come at Rs 26,000 and Rs 35,000 respectively, as opposed to Rs 27,200 and Rs 37,200 earlier.

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday midnight launched the historic tax reform and said it will put an end to harassment of honest traders and small businesses while integrating country into one market with one tax. At a gala event to launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) at the historic Central Hall of Parliament, the prime Minister said the new tax is simple and transparent that would end corruption and check black money. The GST will eliminate 500 types of taxes and there will be one tax from Ganganagar to Itanagar and Leh to Lakshadweep, he said, adding it is a catalyst which will remove trade imbalance and promote exports.