GST effect: Xiaomi drops prices of these Mi devices

Xiaomi products can be bought at cheaper rates due to GST implementation.

Xiaomi has revamped prices of several Mi accessories in India due to the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Now, users will be able to buy Xiaomi products at new cheaper rates. From backpacks to power banks, most of the prices have been revamped by Xiaomi. The company in one of its Mi Community forums wrote: “GST council announced a GST rate cut and it’s time we pass on the benefits to our beloved Mi Fans. Now you can get your favourite accessory at the price you have been dreaming of.”

Xiaomi has recently been heavily focussed on its strategies in India. It recently announced the establishment of its third manufacturing facility here. This facility will be dedicated to producing Xiaomi Mi Powerbanks. Last week, the new Mi Power Bank 2i was launched in India. Meanwhile, the company has posted the whole list of Mi Accessories whose prices have been changed. These products with their respective new price tags are also available on Xiaomi’s own Mi store. However, e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon have not updated the price tags as of now. Meanwhile here is a quick look at the major changes that we found on the list.

Power Bank: 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 (Black) originally priced at Rs 1199 is now available for Rs 1099. The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank Pro (Grey) originally priced at Rs 1599 is now available for Rs 1499. Meanwhile, 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 (white) originally priced at Rs 2199 is now available for Rs 1999.

GST impact on XIaomi Mi Accessories.

USB Cable: Xiaomi’s USB Cable priced at 199 will now be sold at Rs 179. The 2 in 1 USB Cable originally priced at Rs 299 is now available at Rs 249. Meanwhile, the USB Fan which cost Rs 249 is now available for Rs 229.

Charger: The Mi Charger which cost Rs 399 can now be bought at Rs 349. The Mi Car Charger priced at Rs 799 is now available at Rs 699.

Others: There have been price revisions in various phone cases and screen protectors. The smartphones under this include Redmi 4 and Redmi Y1.