Great headphones on a budget: From Skullcandy Grand Wireless to AKGK52, check out the top 5

Some of the most expensive and high-tech headphones were on display at the recently concluded CES 2017, the world’s biggest consumer electronics show. Although the audio products unveiled are the best-in-class they are certainly not for the masses. Sudhir Chowdhary picks five great budget alternatives for an enriching experience.

Skullcandy Grind Wireless (R6,499)

The Skullcandy Grind is an on-ear headphone that is pretty lightweight and sturdily constructed. It has a metal headband and plastic earcups that don’t look or feel cheap. The Grind sounds surprisingly good for its modest price and is comfortable to wear. It seals out some ambient noise quite effectively. This means you can stay in your holiday zone without distractions. A microphone is built into the right earcup along with volume controls and a pause/play button that also answers and ends calls. You hold the volume up/down buttons to advance tracks forward or back. The headphone comes in multiple colour options and battery life is rated at 12 hours.

Sony XBA-H1 (R1,890)

During air travel, there’s a lot of moving around and changing flights. Therefore, you want headphones that are fast and easy to pack, lightweight and highly durable. The Sony XBA-H1 meets all these parameters. Whether your preference leans toward a more sporty look or one that is simple, both audiences are served well here. The hybrid driver unit packs in balanced armature and dynamic designs into one unit, bringing the very best that both have to offer to your ears. This results in booming bass, highs that shine and response that makes your music sound more punchy than ever.

Jabra Move (R4,987)

Jabra Move are great sounding wireless headphones. They look fashionable, feel great, and are well designed. They also come with a mic so you can can make calls. These headphones use Bluetooth to pair with your device and give a good listening experience up to 30 feet away from your source. The device has got wonderful sound reproduction and is light on the bass, for those who prefer it that way. The mids and highs are crisp and clean. They also do a nice job of blocking outside noise.

Kingston HyperX Cloud (R5,750)

The Kingston HyperX Cloud is a gaming headset that falls within a reasonable budget and provides great audio clarity. Alongside, it is very comfortable for long duration wear. It may not come with too many bells and whistles, but succeeds in covering all the essentials that gamers usually look for. This next-generation headset generates good surround sound with distance and depth to enhance your gaming, movie or music experience. HyperX Cloud cradles your head in a super-soft padded headband, memory foam ear cushions and leatherette-padded cups, so even your late game will be comfortable. It’s affordable, so there’s no pain in the price either.

AKG K52 (R4,019)

Designed by the company whose mics and headphones have helped create some of the world’s most iconic recordings, the durable K52 headphones deliver great sound wherever your music takes you. The headphones are sturdy with a prominent black finish metal frame around it with a net weight of only 200g. They are ideal for recording sessions, studio and live mixing, rehearsal rooms. The generous 40mm drivers deliver high sensitivity for powerful output, plus an extended frequency response that reveals every detail. The K52s also feature a low-impedance design for compatibility with a broad range of playback devices, from professional studio gear to portable music players.