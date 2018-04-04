Great catch! Apple hires Google’s Artificial Intelligence boss, confirms CEO Tim Cook

John Giannandrea, mastermind behind Google Assistant will now say ‘Hey, Siri’

In efforts to make Siri better, Apple has hired Google’s top boss responsible for the development of Artificial Intelligence, John Giannandrea. He was the head of search and artificial intelligence. The report of Giannandrea’s hiring by Apple was surfaced in The New York Times on April 3. On Tuesday, Apple said that Giannandrea will head the “machine learning and AI strategy,” for the company and will be one of the 16 executives who report to Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

Giannandrea is surely a great catch for Apple, as he has been instrumental in the development of Google. Giannandrea was working with Google since 2010.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook shared the news with his employees on Tuesday morning via an email. In the email, Cook writes, “Our technology must be infused with the values we all hold dear.” He also added, “John shares our commitment to privacy and our thoughtful approach as we make computers even smarter and more personal.”

Now that John Giannandrea has left Google, the responsibility will be taken over by Jeff Dean. He is at present the head of the Google Brain, the company’s research unit on AI and machine learning.

Apple used to be a pioneer in the digital voice-assistant segment. They came up with Siri with iPhone 4S. However, in the recent times, when tech giants have come up with its voice-activated personal assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon has brought Alexa. They have brought in features that were better than Siri. Google Assistant can be seen on most Android devices that run Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above.

John Giannandrea is a 53-year-old native of Scotland. He is known as J.G. amongst his workers.