Google’s Titan project crashes; here’s why drones that beam internet in rural areas are shutting down

The acquisition in the pre-Alphabet era gave Google the chance to experiment in high-flying drones, capable of beaming internet service to the developing world. (Source: Titan Aerospace)

Google’s parent company Alphabet’s drone seems to have given up on soaring dreams now. The company has shut down its Titan Aerospace program which was acquired two years ago. The acquisition in the pre-Alphabet era gave Google the chance to experiment in high-flying drones, capable of beaming internet service to the developing world. Their drones were also supposed to be useful in taking pictures across the globe and provide atmospheric data.

But the dreams have witnessed continuous setbacks like drone crashing in a few places, New Zealand reportedly being the recent one. According to 9to5Google, after the shutdown, 50 employees in the Titan team, will be taken in in various departments of Alphabet. It is not yet clear if the project has been totally shut down or absorbed into another project. But if it has, it puts others like Facebook to follow the dream of high altitude internet delivery.

These projects, including Facebook’s Aquila and Ascenta, are meant to beam internet access to remote areas in developing countries where cables have not yet reached and people have not seen the internet till now. This move by such companies took the internet industry by storm in the last couple of years, but Google’s exit from the project is a serious setback in the race. According to The Wall Street Journal report, The company has also put Skybox Imaging, a company it had acquired for $500 million for the Titan project, up for auction.

Meanwhile, Facebook is also not having a great time either. Its first drone reportedly crashed. Later, it lost an internet satellite in an explosion. Such projects have the potential to pay off unimaginably well, but it also has many risks associated with it. It is true that projects like these will get the internet to a large part of the population which has not been exposed yet. But along with it, it also takes these companies in an area which they are not used to.