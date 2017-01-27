Google working on cheaper Pixel 2 smartphones: report

Google has been testing low-cost Pixel smartphones as well which will have lower end features and might come at lower prices. The smartphone, as of now, is being called Pixel 2B. (Source: Reuters)

Google had just launched its flagship device, the Pixel smartphone and rumours have already started doing the rounds about the next device, reportedly called Pixel 2. A report by 9to5Google suggested that the tech giant will start working on a smartphone with better camera features, and better features for dim light photography.

The Pixel 2 smartphone could be getting waterproofing features and better processors. The smartphone will also come with a higher price tag, according to reports. The same report said, that Google has been testing low-cost Pixel smartphones as well which will have lower end features and might come at lower prices. The smartphone, as of now, is being called Pixel 2B.

The Pixel 2B will come after Google launched the Pixel 2 device and it will be targetted towards the budget device and emerging markets. The better camera that the company is working on may come at the same megapixel range but could contain various new features. The display resolution is expected to get betterYet, there will be an increase in the RAM which can go from 4GB to 6GB.

Google is reportedly testing its phone with all chipset makers like Intel, Qualcomm and MediaTek. The report said that the new smartphone will be priced around $50 more than the current device.

Google is also working on another budget smartphone called the Android One for the US market. Android One will be launched sometime in 2017.