Google to soon fix buzzing sound in Pixel 2

Google will soon release a fix for the faint buzzing sound that appears during calls on some Pixel 2 devices. According to The Verge on Tuesday, a community manager posted a message on the Pixel User Community forum confirming the fix in an upcoming update. “We’re rolling out a software update in the coming weeks which eliminates a faint buzzing sound on some Pixel 2 devices when the phone is placed to your ear during a phone call,” he posted. The news came after some users reported the strange sound even after receiving replacement handsets. Google’s flagship Pixel 2 smartphone went on sale in India this month at a starting price of Rs 61,000 for the 64GB variant. The device comes with 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB and 128GB internal memory. The 128GB version is available at Rs 70,000. Pixel 2 sports an aluminium unibody design with a hybrid coating and comes with IP67 water and dust resistance. Pixel 2 runs the latest Android 8 Oreo operating system (OS) and sports 5-inch full HD (1920×1080) AMOLED display.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and 2,700mAh battery. In terms of camera specs, there is 12MP primary camera with optical and electronic stabilisation and an 8MP selfie camera. Pixel 2 comes pre-loaded with Google Assistant and a new feature called “Active Edge” that works when the phone is squeezed.