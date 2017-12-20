Google to roll out native ad-blocking in Chrome browser

However, all ads from sites where even one advertisement displayed does not meet those standards, even if the rest are technically in compliance, will be blocked. (Reuters)

Search engine giant Google will introduce a built-in ad blocker in the Chrome browser to block “annoying” advertisements from February 15. “This date does not appear to be tied to a specific Chrome version. Chrome 64 is currently scheduled to arrive on January 23 and Chrome 65 is slated to launch on March 6, suggesting Google will be turning on its browser’s ad blocker remotely and possibly gradually for select users,” Venture Beat reported late on Tuesday. Earlier this year, the search engine giant joined the “Coalition for Better Ads” — a group that offers specific standards for how the industry should improve ads for consumers. The coalition announced the “Better Ads Experience Programme” which provides guidelines for companies using the “Better Ads Standards” to improve the experience of users with online ads. This will essentially stop the ads that are deemed annoying or intrusive.

