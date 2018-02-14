Google search introduces AMP stories format to take on Facebook, Snapchat; feature to be available for Gmail as well

Google has announced Gmail AMP pages, which could allow for more interactive features inside the email app, website itself. (Source: IE)

The search engine giant, Google on Wednesday, launched its own ‘stories’ format in order to compete against social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram. With this new feature, Google will offer image-driven news articles aimed at mobile phone and tablet users. According to the details provided by Google, the content initially comes from outlets like CNN, The Washington Post, Conde Nast, Wired, and US People magazine and is designed to load much faster on mobile devices than conventional articles and videos.

“On mobile devices, users browse lots of articles, but engage with few in-depth,” said Rudy Galfi, who is heading the drive at Google. He added that images, videos and graphics help get readers’ attention as quickly as possible and keep them engaged through immersive and easily consumable visual information. Providing further details on how to use this feature, Rudy said that users can tap on the home screen to read further or simply swipe to the next article.

Google claims the format, which it is opening up to software developers, gives “novel ways to tell immersive stories” without the “prohibitively high start-up costs, particularly for small publishers”. “AMP stories aim to make the production of stories as easy as possible from a technical perspective,” Google said.

This new format is expected to give more editorial freedom to content creators. Other platforms like Snapchat, Instagram and particularly Facebook have all heavily used their own stories formats for full-screen displays of content.

The format will also be available for Gmail. With Gmail on AMP, developers can create newer, more interactive and actionable email experiences, says the company. New tasks can be completed inside email, claims Google, which means users will not have to leave the Gmail app or website for some of these interactions.

The information about this was provided by Google through a blog post. “AMP for Email will also make it possible for information to easily kept up-to-date, so emails never get stale and the content is accurate when a user looks at it,” this post read.