Google Search becomes country-specific by default

You will no longer have to manually enter country code top-level domain names to avail country-specific services for Google Search and Maps on the web and the Google iOS app. And this applies even when you travel from one country to another, for example from the US to India. Country services used to be distinguished by the country code top-level domain names (ccTLD) such as google.fr for France or google.com.uk for England. “Google wants to stop the practice of manually entering the top-level domain to get a country’s services,” according to a report in 9to5google.

“Starting today, country services will no longer be determined by domain. By default, you’ll now automatically be served the appropriate country service without seeing a change in Google’s ccTLD,” the report said on Friday. Google’s other services such as Gmail, and YouTube already functioning this way.