Google ropes in state-run TCIL for US project; could it mean Google Fiber India launch too?

TCIL will be responsible for providing assistance in rolling out the infrastructure for Google Fiber. (Source: Reuters)

Google has roped in the state-run telecom consultancy firm TCIL to enable the provision of techno-commercial, as well as logistic support in the US. The Cabinet has approved the setting up of the subsidiary of TCIL that will run solely for Google’s programme in the US. Apart from TCIL, there are a few other companies that Google has tied up with to further accelerate its programmes in the US.

TCIL will be responsible for providing assistance in rolling out the infrastructure for Google Fiber and its fibre-to-the-premises service in the United States. Google Fiber is a high-speed Internet programme that gives the users in cities and villages in the US access to high capacity Internet services.

According to a press statement by the government, the newly-formed subsidiary is likely to earn a profit of around 10 per cent with the turnover of about $10 million in the initial years. This number is expected to rise over time depending on the work volume. TCIL is making an investment of $5 million in the form of equity, while another $5 million will be earmarked as the counter-guarantee to get financial assistance from the US government for business expansion.

While the new subsidiary will act as a major boost to Google Fiber project, it may also carve a way for the service to arrive in India. The close relationship between TCIL and Google will make the former familiar with the Fiber project technology, which it may harness later in India to induce the high-speed Internet services in remote as well as populated areas.